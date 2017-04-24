SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspension for hitting wife
Detective Xavier Cordero, 48, received a three-day suspension in March for a domestic disturbance in which he allegedly slapped his wife. Cordero was also charged with assault causing bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor, but the criminal charges were dropped in December after Cordero's wife refused to press charges.
