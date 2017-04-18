San Antonio volunteers shave heads for a good cause
Chloe Herrera gets her hair shaved Tuesday, April 18, 2017 on the UTSA campus by her husband, Ted, during a fundraiser sponsored by Honors College students at UTSA for the St. Baldrick's Foundaiton, which supports cancer research. Herrera was the top fundraiser for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Donald Trump
|252
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|17 hr
|Tracey
|5
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|17 hr
|Trail of tears
|20
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|17 hr
|OrangeDomain
|3
|Trump grand scale public assistance
|17 hr
|Why not
|5
|Deport Phillipinos
|17 hr
|Anglo nurse
|20
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Tony
|7,934
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC