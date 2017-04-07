San Antonio restaurant inspections: A...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: April 7, 2017

La Michoacana Meat Market: 1814 W. W. White Road South, San Antonio, Texas 78220 Date: 04/04/2017 Score: 69 Highlights: Food handlers "did not properly wash their hands before putting on gloves to handle ready-to-eat food items, a wet mop was stored in a hand washing sink next to the ice machine, rodent droppings seen in the establishment, employees "are not properly sanitizing washed items," inside of the ice machine needs cleaning.

