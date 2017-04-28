San Antonio restaurant inspections: A...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: April 28, 2017

La Parraquia: 847 Loop 410 NE, San Antonio, Texas 78217 Date: 04/26/2017 Score: 59 Highlights: Picadillo made day prior not at correct temperature, food not protected from cross contamination , plates, knives, salsa bowls, spoons, food prep tables and more food-contact surfaces were soiled, cook was not wearing gloves while preparing foods, employees were not wearing hair restraints. less La Parraquia: 847 Loop 410 NE, San Antonio, Texas 78217 Date: 04/26/2017 Score: 59 Highlights: Picadillo made day prior not at correct temperature, food not protected from cross contamination , hand washing sink by employee restroom had no paper towels or soap.

