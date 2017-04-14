San Antonio restaurant inspections: April 14, 2017
Lazarita's Mexican Restaurant: 166 S. W. W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78219 Date: 04/10/2017 Score: 70 Highlights: "Roaches and rodent droppings observed in the establishment," inserts stacked with clean items "still had food debris stuck to them," prepared foods did not have consume-by dates, dishwashing machine needs cleaning.
