San Antonio Police Recruiting in Dallas
At least one Texas police department is actively recruiting North Texas officers to join what they call a strong pension force. San Antonio has activated jumbo advertisements in the DFW area, looking for officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porn video booths
|42 min
|Head
|5
|Casual encounter (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|JesseT
|7
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Tommy boy
|7,875
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Garbage
|261
|Jeffrey Harrison Homes (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|SweetPea
|7
|jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Jesse
|10
|Best doctor that understands your needs
|Sun
|New
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC