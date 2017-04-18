Rodent droppings, black slime in late...

Rodent droppings, black slime in latest dirty restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Food not labeled properly, documentation not provided for employees handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; food not protected from cross contamination; employees did not have current/valid permit; bowls used as scoops for bulk foods instead of scoops with handles. Highlights: Sliced meat outdated on ready shelf; food not stored at least 6 inches off the ground; dust, dirt, food residue and other debris found on non-food contact surfaces in walk-in cooler; food-contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr The Joker 7,937
News This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo 6 hr L0LZ 4
AL Vino 16 hr Mike 1
San Antonio hospitals 19 hr RN ICU 2
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) Fri Scooter54601 430
Deport Phillipinos Thu Haha 21
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) Thu cassandra vasquez 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC