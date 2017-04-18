Rodent droppings, black slime in latest dirty restaurants
Food not labeled properly, documentation not provided for employees handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; food not protected from cross contamination; employees did not have current/valid permit; bowls used as scoops for bulk foods instead of scoops with handles. Highlights: Sliced meat outdated on ready shelf; food not stored at least 6 inches off the ground; dust, dirt, food residue and other debris found on non-food contact surfaces in walk-in cooler; food-contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|The Joker
|7,937
|This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo
|6 hr
|L0LZ
|4
|AL Vino
|16 hr
|Mike
|1
|San Antonio hospitals
|19 hr
|RN ICU
|2
|Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Scooter54601
|430
|Deport Phillipinos
|Thu
|Haha
|21
|Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16)
|Thu
|cassandra vasquez
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC