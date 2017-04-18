Rodent droppings, black slime in latest dirty restaurants

Food not labeled properly, documentation not provided for employees handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; food not protected from cross contamination; employees did not have current/valid permit; bowls used as scoops for bulk foods instead of scoops with handles. Highlights: Sliced meat outdated on ready shelf; food not stored at least 6 inches off the ground; dust, dirt, food residue and other debris found on non-food contact surfaces in walk-in cooler; food-contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch.

