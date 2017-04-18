Robinson Weeks Partners Announces Lea...

Robinson Weeks Partners Announces Lease with Fortune 500 Company in San Antonio

15 hrs ago

The Class A speculative industrial project is located at 17745 Lookout Road, Schertz, TX, in the northeast industrial market. The Fortune 500 company chose Enterprise Industrial - Building 2 for its efficient design and great access to the interstate system.

