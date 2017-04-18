Review: Ironically, pizza weakest link of strong Southtown
Southtown Pizzeria on South Presa Street in San Antonio occupies a former bakery converted into a rustic Italian farmhouse setting. Southtown Pizzeria on South Presa Street in San Antonio occupies a former bakery converted into a rustic Italian farmhouse setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Donald Trump
|252
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|18 hr
|Tracey
|5
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|19 hr
|Trail of tears
|20
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|19 hr
|OrangeDomain
|3
|Trump grand scale public assistance
|19 hr
|Why not
|5
|Deport Phillipinos
|19 hr
|Anglo nurse
|20
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Tony
|7,934
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC