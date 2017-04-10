Registration continues for BLET's San Antonio regional meeting
Registration continues for the BLET regional meeting at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, June 5-9, 2017. The meeting will be filled with educational opportunities and will provide chances to hear reports for the Brotherhood's top National Division officers.
