Pearl-area burger joint faces closure...

Pearl-area burger joint faces closure after losing lease

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Cheeseburger and fries from Timbo's, a burger joint on Broadway near The Pearl that is facing closure after its landlord gave the restaurant 90 days to vacate. Cheeseburger and fries from Timbo's, a burger joint on Broadway near The Pearl that is facing closure after its landlord gave the restaurant 90 days to vacate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr The Reporter 7,882
Armando Montelongo (Mar '12) 9 hr Annasmith 96
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) 9 hr Aintrt 5
Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15) 10 hr Tone107 5
Porn video booths 15 hr Kinky 6
Russian Snitch in white house 18 hr L0LZ 10
News S.A. jury reaches verdict in controversial Marq... 20 hr Gabe 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC