NWS: Parts of San Antonio could receive between 5 to 7 inches of
The National Weather Service reports the time frame for the heaviest rainfall is between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service reports the time frame for the heaviest rainfall is between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Central high school
|1 hr
|Gxxk
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Tommy boy
|7,890
|what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|LOLZ
|7
|Got her pregnant and I wanna go clubbin with my...
|Sun
|Sir
|6
|jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Jesse jay
|12
|Yristan
|Sun
|Sophia
|10
|Loan shark (Feb '13)
|Sat
|grace gunther
|66
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC