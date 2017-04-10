NWS: Cold front stalls in Central Texas, isolated storms possible

Heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted for Monday night-Tuesday morning did not come to fruition, with little-to-no rain sprinkling the Alamo City area overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "The widespread heavy rainfall event did not materialize overnight as our official forecast and most of the computer models advertised yesterday," NWS meteorologist Jason Runyen said in an early morning news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.