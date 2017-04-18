No statue to honor the city's most vocal art critic
Beautiful public art or expensive cheese grater? The $1 million "Liquid Crystal" is unveiled at the Convention Center last year. Beautiful public art or expensive cheese grater? The $1 million "Liquid Crystal" is unveiled at the Convention Center last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|CHOP CHOP
|7,936
|This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo
|3 hr
|L0LZ
|4
|AL Vino
|13 hr
|Mike
|1
|San Antonio hospitals
|16 hr
|RN ICU
|2
|Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Scooter54601
|430
|Deport Phillipinos
|Thu
|Haha
|21
|Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16)
|Thu
|cassandra vasquez
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC