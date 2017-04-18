Marital spat ends in stabbing on the East Side
San Antonio police say a couple stabbed each other during a fight at a family gathering Saturday morning, April 22, 2017, on the East Side. San Antonio police say a couple stabbed each other during a fight at a family gathering Saturday morning, April 22, 2017, on the East Side.
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|11 hr
|mean
|6
|This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo
|11 hr
|mean
|5
|Deport All Beaners (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|mean
|10
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|The unknown
|7,938
|San Antonio hospitals
|20 hr
|Dont walk RUN
|3
|Christine (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|311
|AL Vino
|Fri
|Mike
|1
