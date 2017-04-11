Marilyn White Phillips
Marilyn White Phillips, 91, passed away Thursday morning, April 6, following a brief illness. Born in Mexia on Feb. 25, 1926, Marilyn was the only child of Mary Elenor McKenzie and William Mack White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heavy duty Iron security doors for sale!!
|2 hr
|Security
|2
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|3 hr
|goodsheppard
|16
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,895
|What does La tranny from Califas Audi 5000 aka ...
|8 hr
|Sir Master
|1
|Once again Larry tranny goes bipolar lol
|8 hr
|Sir Master
|3
|what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|Sir Master
|8
|once again!!!
|17 hr
|Bwahahaha
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC