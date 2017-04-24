Man killed in Chick-Fil-A lot was sta...

Man killed in Chick-Fil-A lot was standing on hood, kicked in

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Mark Anthony Saldivar, 32, was found dead in the parking lot of Chick-Fil-A on Sunday, April 23, at 27 Northeast Loop 410. Mark Anthony Saldivar, 32, was found dead in the parking lot of Chick-Fil-A on Sunday, April 23, at 27 Northeast Loop 410.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 2 hr remorse sets in 36
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) 22 hr MyohMy 100
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... Wed Ack 11
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... Tue universal 7
Deport Phillipinos Tue Omg 22
San Antonio hospitals Tue Sara RN 4
Threesome Tue Stie 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC