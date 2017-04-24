Man killed in Chick-Fil-A lot was standing on hood, kicked in

Mark Anthony Saldivar, 32, was found dead in the parking lot of Chick-Fil-A on Sunday, April 23, at 27 Northeast Loop 410. Mark Anthony Saldivar, 32, was found dead in the parking lot of Chick-Fil-A on Sunday, April 23, at 27 Northeast Loop 410.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.