Local artist to be featured Saturday
Brownsville artist Alejandro Macias sits next to his artwork "What if Trump woke up green rather than orange?" and holds his art piece "What are you" Thursday afternoon as Macias prepares to hang his mixed media exhibition "The Mark Between" at the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center in San Benito. The exhibition opens today Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. SAN BENITO - The Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center will present University of Texas Rio Grande Valley art professor Alejandro Macias in an art exhibit called "The Mark Between."
