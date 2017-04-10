Investors seek $44M in damages from A...

Investors seek $44M in damages from Alfaro

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio businessman Brian Alfaro on Monday heads to the Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Antonio for the first day of trial in a lawsuit filed by 25 investors. He is accused of defrauding the investors in oil and gas investments and using the money to support a lavish lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
once again!!! 1 hr Bwahahaha 8
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 10 hr Tommy boy 7,892
East Central high school 17 hr Gxxk 1
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) Sun LOLZ 7
Got her pregnant and I wanna go clubbin with my... Sun Sir 6
jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14) Sun Jesse jay 12
Yristan Sun Sophia 10
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC