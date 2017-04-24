Injured pedestrian remains in critica...

Injured pedestrian remains in critical condition 11 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Black Nike Air Max shoes lie on the road in front next to a Scion tC sedan. A man was hit by a car while crossing North John Stockbauer Drive near Salem Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 8 min OhNoYouDidn 40
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 26 min Mexican 7,941
santikos embassy 33 min Trey 2
Why are San Antonians so damn fat? (Feb '11) 2 hr Little Johnny Da ... 89
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 2 hr Mean 12
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Wed MyohMy 100
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... Tue universal 7
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC