Ike in WWI exhibit opens April 6 at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site/Visitors Center

Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site/Visitors Center will present a free exhibit, Ike in WWI, from April 6, 2017 through November 26, 2017. As Texas commemorates the Centennial of World War I this year, one might ask, 'What did Ike do during this conflict?' First Lieutenant Dwight Eisenhower was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, when the United States entered World War I. He quickly distinguished himself as a trainer of soldiers, first with the infantry and later with the Army's fledgling tank corps.

