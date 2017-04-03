Ike in WWI exhibit opens April 6 at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site/Visitors Center
Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site/Visitors Center will present a free exhibit, Ike in WWI, from April 6, 2017 through November 26, 2017. As Texas commemorates the Centennial of World War I this year, one might ask, 'What did Ike do during this conflict?' First Lieutenant Dwight Eisenhower was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, when the United States entered World War I. He quickly distinguished himself as a trainer of soldiers, first with the infantry and later with the Army's fledgling tank corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|22 min
|Chapel
|15
|Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15)
|23 min
|realdeal
|3
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|24 min
|Barrioboyz
|262
|Casual encounter (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Mac
|9
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|13 hr
|Not my land
|1
|Porn video booths
|14 hr
|Head
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Tommy boy
|7,875
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC