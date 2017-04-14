Homeless Amarillo-area veterans to receive proper military burial
The cremains of four men, three of whom have been residing in the basement of the Potter County Courthouse, will finally receive the proper military burial they deserve next week in San Antonio thanks to several groups. "These veterans that we're taking down there have all honorably served and maintained that honor all of their lives," said Joel Carver, one of the owners of A To D Mortuary Service who has been instrumental in helping to get the men properly interred.
