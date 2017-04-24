Hilton Garden Inn Broadens U.S. Portfolio
Hilton Garden Inn has extended its reach with the latest round of U.S. openings in Statesville, NC; Tempe, AZ; San Marcos and San Antonio, TX. Each property has contemporary accommodations, on-site dining options for cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, and enhanced grab-and-go menu items, as well as a full-service bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|20 min
|mean
|14
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|24 min
|universal
|12
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|13 hr
|New Resident
|47
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|Mark
|7,944
|Fck Off I'm missing my little Johnny so much...... (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Johnny
|15
|SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio...
|20 hr
|L0Lz
|3
|Threesome
|21 hr
|Justicia
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC