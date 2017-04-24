Hilton Garden Inn Broadens U.S. Portf...

Hilton Garden Inn Broadens U.S. Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

Hilton Garden Inn has extended its reach with the latest round of U.S. openings in Statesville, NC; Tempe, AZ; San Marcos and San Antonio, TX. Each property has contemporary accommodations, on-site dining options for cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner, and enhanced grab-and-go menu items, as well as a full-service bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 20 min mean 14
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... 24 min universal 12
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 13 hr New Resident 47
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 17 hr Mark 7,944
Fck Off I'm missing my little Johnny so much...... (Oct '16) 17 hr Johnny 15
News SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio... 20 hr L0Lz 3
Threesome 21 hr Justicia 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC