High-speed system would get you from ...

High-speed system would get you from Austin to Dallas in 20 minutes

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

A Star Wars -esque innovation promises to put at least some of the nightmarish traffic on Texas' most clogged roadways - I-35, I-45, and I-10 - in our rearview mirrors. On Thursday, April 6, a company called Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, L-shaped route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Snitch in white house 36 min L0LZ 10
News S.A. jury reaches verdict in controversial Marq... 2 hr Gabe 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr STINKY TOMMY 7,876
once again!!! 5 hr Beans are hopping 7
Yristan 16 hr Pop lock n drop it 8
Lonely 17 hr Jesse 12
players club (Aug '12) 17 hr I know 31
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC