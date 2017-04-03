High-speed system would get you from Austin to Dallas in 20 minutes
A Star Wars -esque innovation promises to put at least some of the nightmarish traffic on Texas' most clogged roadways - I-35, I-45, and I-10 - in our rearview mirrors. On Thursday, April 6, a company called Hyperloop One named a proposed high-speed, L-shaped route linking Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Laredo as one of 11 U.S. finalists in a contest to develop a futuristic tube-based system for shuttling passengers and cargo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Snitch in white house
|36 min
|L0LZ
|10
|S.A. jury reaches verdict in controversial Marq...
|2 hr
|Gabe
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|STINKY TOMMY
|7,876
|once again!!!
|5 hr
|Beans are hopping
|7
|Yristan
|16 hr
|Pop lock n drop it
|8
|Lonely
|17 hr
|Jesse
|12
|players club (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|I know
|31
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC