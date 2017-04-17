Hazardous weather outlook issued for ...

Hazardous weather outlook issued for South-Central Texas

The service reports a possibility of isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorms tonight and into the morning across the Rio Grande Plans and Edwards Plateau. A flash flood watch is in effect until Monday morning for the western portion of the Hill Country.

