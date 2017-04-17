Hazardous weather outlook issued for South-Central Texas
The service reports a possibility of isolated strong to marginally severe thunderstorms tonight and into the morning across the Rio Grande Plans and Edwards Plateau. A flash flood watch is in effect until Monday morning for the western portion of the Hill Country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Who am I
|7,929
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|katwalk1964
|96
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|4
|La tranny from Califas love Peter gazing......j...
|8 hr
|We all know
|1
|What you need to know about Easter camping in S...
|8 hr
|Guess who
|13
|Special alert in the Fresno California area a c...
|8 hr
|True
|6
|The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Mastranios
|80
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC