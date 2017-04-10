East Side not as unsafe as editorial ...

East Side not as unsafe as editorial depicted

"Yellow journalism" is a type of journalism from the late 1800s that was based on an appeal to sensationalism and crude exaggeration of the facts in a story. Even though its use has diminished from news reporting over the years, that is exactly what the San Antonio Express-News Editorial Board employed in its April 2 editorial "The concerns of East Side belong to all."

