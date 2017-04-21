Eagle Ford rig count continues to inc...

Eagle Ford rig count continues to inch up despite oil price drop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Oil prices dropped but both production and the rig count continue to climb in the Eagle Ford Shale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 11 min CHOP CHOP 7,936
News This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo 1 hr L0LZ 4
AL Vino 11 hr Mike 1
San Antonio hospitals 14 hr RN ICU 2
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) Fri Scooter54601 430
Deport Phillipinos Thu Haha 21
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) Thu cassandra vasquez 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC