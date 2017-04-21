Eagle Ford rig count continues to inch up despite oil price drop
Oil prices dropped but both production and the rig count continue to climb in the Eagle Ford Shale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|11 min
|CHOP CHOP
|7,936
|This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo
|1 hr
|L0LZ
|4
|AL Vino
|11 hr
|Mike
|1
|San Antonio hospitals
|14 hr
|RN ICU
|2
|Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Scooter54601
|430
|Deport Phillipinos
|Thu
|Haha
|21
|Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16)
|Thu
|cassandra vasquez
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC