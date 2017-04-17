District 9 council candidate sues, cr...

District 9 council candidate sues, crying foul over opponent's

15 hrs ago

District nine candidate Patrick Von Dohlen announces Monday April 17, 2017 in front of City Hall that he is filing a suit against one of his opponents because she allegedly lives in Austin. Von Dohlen is asking a judge to declare Lynlie Wallace unqualified to run for the seat because she lives in Austin, not District nine in San Antonio.

