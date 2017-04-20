Court finds more racial gerrymanderin...

Court finds more racial gerrymandering in Texas voting maps

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The ruling Thursday over Republican-drawn legislative maps comes after the same court in March found evidence of Texas also violating the federal Voting Rights Act when carving new congressional districts. It's another blow to Texas this year over voting rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AL Vino 1 hr Mike 1
News This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo 2 hr I0IZ 3
San Antonio hospitals 4 hr RN ICU 2
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) 17 hr Scooter54601 430
Deport Phillipinos 19 hr Haha 21
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) Thu cassandra vasquez 2
Deport All Beaners (Jul '15) Thu Beanermakesnicesp... 9
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC