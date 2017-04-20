Court finds more racial gerrymandering in Texas voting maps
The ruling Thursday over Republican-drawn legislative maps comes after the same court in March found evidence of Texas also violating the federal Voting Rights Act when carving new congressional districts. It's another blow to Texas this year over voting rights.
