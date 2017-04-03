Coming Up: This week at the Texas Legislature

Negotiations on the final version of a state budget will queue up this week at the State Capitol, but don't look much public action -- or any chance of a final budget, for sure -- as the Republican-controlled Legislature gets ready for its Easter break. This week, both the House that passed its $218.3 billion budget last Thursday and the Senate that approved its $212.7 billion spending plan two weeks ago will begin firming up their negotiating positions in preparation for talks starting in earnest next week.

