Cleanest S.A. eateries in March 2017 featured hip dancehall,

Seafood platter includes fried shrimp, scallops, clams and haddock with curly fries and macaroni salad on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012, at Off Shore Pier Restaurant in East Greenbush, N.Y. less Seafood platter includes fried shrimp, scallops, clams and haddock with curly fries and macaroni salad on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012, at Off Shore Pier Restaurant in East Greenbush, N.Y. less Van Taylor sells Hawaiian shaved ice from Snow's Salon on Austin Highway. Cool, colorful and tastey, the snow cones are a welcome relief during the hot days of Summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.