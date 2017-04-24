Charter help

The Texas Senate on Friday approved using some of the state's public education funding to help charter schools build facilities. The privately run schools receive state support, but if the House passes the proposal and Gov. Greg Abbott signs it into law, this will be the first time charters receive tax funds specifically for such capital investment.

