Carrying the Fallen: Group escorts fa...

Carrying the Fallen: Group escorts fallen veterans to San Antonio

15 hrs ago

"They're family, they are family, brothers and sisters," said Orlando Sandoval, one of the riders and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars motorcycle group in Lubbock. Two army soldiers and an Air Force member from the Vietnam War, an Air Force Member from the Korean war, and a Navy Veteran are among the group of fallen soldiers making the trip to San Antonio.

