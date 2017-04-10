Border wall could leave some Americans on 'Mexican side'
" The last time U.S. officials built a barrier along the border with Mexico, they left an opening at the small road leading south to Pamela Taylor's home on the banks of the Rio Grande. Taylor hadn't been told where the fence would be built, and she doesn't know now whether officials are coming back to complete it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|14 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|What you need to know about Easter camping in S...
|2 hr
|L0LZ
|11
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,924
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Sat
|bible
|16
|Special alert in the Fresno California area a c...
|Sat
|Aids
|4
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|Sat
|L0LZ
|1
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|Sat
|White woman
|132
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC