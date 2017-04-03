Bills limiting power of San Antonio and other cities to annex up
Numerous Bexar County residents testified in front of a Texas Senate committee Wednesday to support a proposed bill that would significantly curtail cities' ability to annex unincorporated areas. San Antonio officials and community leaders planned to speak out against the bill, and several other similar measures, later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|once again!!!
|1 hr
|Slapped Again
|3
|Russian Snitch in white house
|9 hr
|Slappa Bean Dip
|4
|Freds Fish Fry (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|Kevin
|16
|La tranny from Califas se metio en la concha lol
|19 hr
|Stie
|2
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Yea we will see
|267
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Chapel
|15
|Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15)
|Tue
|realdeal
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC