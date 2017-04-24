Bill to limit annexations appears to ...

Bill to limit annexations appears to gain momentum

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Mike Kantor stands with his "no annexation" T-shirt on April 5 as supporters of limitations on municipal expansion crowd into the back of the room for a hearing on Senate Bill 715, as Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, presents the bill to Senate Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The bill passed the Senate on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 1 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 6
Threesome 4 hr Stie 3
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... 6 hr W0Wz 4
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... Sun mean 9
News This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo Sat mean 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Apr 22 The unknown 7,938
San Antonio hospitals Apr 22 Dont walk RUN 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bexar County was issued at April 25 at 2:45PM CDT

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC