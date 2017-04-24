Best bars and restaurants to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in San Antonio 2017
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? The bars and restaurants around the Alamo City will be packed with revelers looking to drink and be merry on this holiday that celebrates Mexican heritage, and if you're looking for the perfect spot for a Cinco de Mayo get-together, here are five of the best restaurants and bars that will make sure that you have an epic time on May 5th in San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ...
|10 min
|Aunt Jemima
|2
|Threesome
|16 hr
|I heard
|2
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|Sun
|mean
|9
|This is How San Antonio Celebrates Cinco de Mayo
|Sat
|mean
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Apr 22
|The unknown
|7,938
|San Antonio hospitals
|Apr 22
|Dont walk RUN
|3
|Christine (Jun '14)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|311
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC