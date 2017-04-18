Bel Furniture showroom, distribution center to open in Katy
Houston-based Bel Furniture will open a new 340,503-square-foot distribution center adjacent to a 74,793-square-foot showroom inA West Ten Distribution Center on Interstate 10 near Cane Island Parkway in Katy. Transwestern Development Co.
