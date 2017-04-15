Bats spotted on radar

Bats spotted on radar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Weather radar is best known for detecting rainfall and other types of precipitation, but when conditions are right, it can also be used to track other phenomena in our atmosphere. That was just the case on Wednesday evening as the National Weather Service in San Antonio spotted on its radar scope thousands of bats hitting the skies over south Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Antonio hospitals 1 hr Help 1
Deport Phillipinos 1 hr Haha 21
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) 6 hr cassandra vasquez 2
Deport All Beaners (Jul '15) 8 hr Beanermakesnicesp... 9
fart fetish (Jan '15) 11 hr Pretty Girl Forre... 18
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 12 hr Slappy yo white t... 257
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 13 hr Viva la Trump 5
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC