Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld
The last orca has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park in San Antonio, Texas, just over a year after the theme park decided to stop breeding orcas following animal rights protests and declining ticket sales. The Orlando-based company said the orca - the last in a generation of whales bred in confinement - was born Wednesday afternoon.
