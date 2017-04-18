Baby orca! Last killer whale born at ...

Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

15 hrs ago

The last orca has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park in San Antonio, Texas, just over a year after the theme park decided to stop breeding orcas following animal rights protests and declining ticket sales. The Orlando-based company said the orca - the last in a generation of whales bred in confinement - was born Wednesday afternoon.

