Art of Architecture: McAllen Public Library

The Architecture of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Photography Project is a comprehensive visual database of architecturally significant structures in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas - Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties. Deval "Pino" Shah is the photographer on the project with accompanying narratives provided by Stephen Fox and Rochelle Hawk.

