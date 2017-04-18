Armed robbers hit multiple locations on the North Side Saturday

San Antonio police are searching for two men they say robbed three fast food restaurants along Nacogdoches Road on the North Side in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call at the Papa John's Pizza at 12642 Nacogdoches Road, at 1:10 a.m., where they say the clerk was held at gun point while two males demanded cash.

