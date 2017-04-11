Are the stars aligning - finally - fo...

Are the stars aligning - finally - for Alameda Theater

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The Alameda Theater, which opened in 1949, has seen several efforts at restoration over the years. The latest $26 million initiative involves the city, the county and Texas Public Radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) 22 min Chapel 15
Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15) 23 min realdeal 3
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 24 min Barrioboyz 262
Casual encounter (Sep '16) 2 hr Mac 9
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 13 hr Not my land 1
Porn video booths 14 hr Head 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 22 hr Tommy boy 7,875
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC