APNewsBreak: Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld
In this image provided by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment orca Takara helps guide her newborn to the water's surface at SeaWorld San Antonio, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in San Antonio. The company based in Orlando, Fla., announced the birth Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|13 hr
|mean
|21
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|lol lol
|253
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Tue
|Tracey
|5
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|Tue
|OrangeDomain
|3
|Trump grand scale public assistance
|Tue
|Why not
|5
|Deport Phillipinos
|Tue
|Anglo nurse
|20
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Tony
|7,934
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC