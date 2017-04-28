America's Richest County Has 800 People - and One Lawyer
McMullen County residents-there are about 800 of them-reported the highest average adjusted gross income in the nation, $303,717, according to an analysis of Internal Revenue Service data by researchers at Syracuse University. The county-about 60 miles south of San Antonio in the center of the Eagle Ford Shale play, one of the hottest shale deposits in the United States-is home to landowners "making nice amounts of money" from oil and gas royalties, Kreider-Dusek explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Mark
|7,944
|Fck Off I'm missing my little Johnny so much...... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Johnny
|15
|SAPD: Police detective receives 3-day suspensio...
|5 hr
|L0Lz
|3
|TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde...
|6 hr
|Trailer Trash
|13
|Threesome
|6 hr
|Justicia
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|Jannin Garcia
|45
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|10 hr
|Archie Bunker
|46
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC