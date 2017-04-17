Alfaro took almost $100K from Primera...

Alfaro took almost $100K from Primera Energy just before its

15 hrs ago

San Antonio oil and gas entrepreneur Brian Alfaro on April 10 heads to U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the first day of a civil trial. He is accused of defrauding investors in the sale of interests in oil and gas wells and using money to support a lavish lifestyle.

