3 police officers arrested for drunk driving in 1 night
Three San Antonio law enforcement officers are facing drinking and driving charges, each taken into custody in separate incidents by fellow officers, and all in the same night. Gena Rodriguez and Harold Thomaston, both San Antonio police officers, were both arrested within hours of each other Thursday night.
