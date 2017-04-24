24-year-old Bexar County deputy arres...

24-year-old Bexar County deputy arrested on drunken driving

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Two San Antonio police officers and one Bexar County sheriff's deputy were arrested on drunken driving charges in a span of a few hours Thursday night and Friday morning. Two San Antonio police officers and one Bexar County sheriff's deputy were arrested on drunken driving charges in a span of a few hours Thursday night and Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ... 6 hr Taco phart 1
Millie Compion 9 hr ThatboiD 6
America without a President and our enemies kno... 16 hr Truth 18
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 19 hr Hazza 245
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 20 hr Who am I 7,905
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 22 hr wreckem1492 44
once again!!! Thu Slappy McGee 10
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC