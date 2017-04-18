18 fun things to see and do in San An...

18 fun things to see and do in San Antonio this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Hard to believe, but the Grammy-winning conjunto and Tex-Mex act led by virtuoso bajo sexto musician Max Baca has never played Gruene Hall. That changes Friday when Los TexManiacs will be joined by legend Flaco Jimenez of the Texas Tornados.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breeding Update (Jun '15) 1 hr Hazza 245
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Who am I 7,905
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 4 hr wreckem1492 44
America without a President and our enemies kno... 7 hr Lol 17
once again!!! 10 hr Slappy McGee 10
Millie Compion 13 hr John 4
what truck stops have prostitutes (Jan '13) 20 hr cristal 9
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC