Woman dies after being struck by thre...

Woman dies after being struck by three vehicles on the North Side

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles who they say fled after being involved in an accident on the North Side Saturday morning where a women was hit by a total of three vehicles and dragged for 450 feet. Police were dispatched to a scene around 5:30 a.m., at San Pedro Avenue and Sahara Drive where they say a woman was yelling and screaming in the middle of the road on San Pedro Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley 24 min Omg 4
family incest (Mar '13) 28 min Omg 27
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 2 hr Slappy McGee 32
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... 2 hr mean 3
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 2 hr mean 17
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 5 hr Jack 7,795
San Antonio nude website 10 hr jack 6
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC