Woman dies after being struck by three vehicles on the North Side

San Antonio police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles who they say fled after being involved in an accident on the North Side Saturday morning where a women was hit by a total of three vehicles and dragged for 450 feet. Police were dispatched to a scene around 5:30 a.m., at San Pedro Avenue and Sahara Drive where they say a woman was yelling and screaming in the middle of the road on San Pedro Avenue.

